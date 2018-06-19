हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H points table: Colombia top, Japan 2nd, Senegal 3rd and Poland 4th

Colombia topped Group H after beating Senegal 1-0 while Japan ended runner-up despite losing 0-1 to Poland in their last league match. Both Colombia and Japan are into the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Photo Credit: PTI

Colombia topped Group H after beating Senegal 1-0 while Japan ended runner-up despite losing 0-1 to Poland in their last league match. Both Colombia and Japan are into the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018. In the second round of Group H, an entertaining match between Japan and Senegal end in a 2-2 draw at the  Ekaterinburg Arena Stadium. Mane and Moussa Wague scored for Senegal while Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda equalised twice for Japan. Both teams looked good in the final third and deserved a point. Japan and Senegal lead the Group H points table with four points each.

Colombia moved to the third position in Group H after Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado scored in their  3-0 win over Poland to keep their round of 16 hopes alive. Poland, the top-ranked team of Group H will be the first one to bow out of the World Cup. Colombia were raging in the second-half while Poland, on the other hand, hardly created any chances. Colombia would look to beat Senegal in their final group stage match to seal a spot in the knockout stages.

Group H Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Colombia (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Japan (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Senegal 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
Poland 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

*Donates that the last round of matches are currently underway and the figures may chance once the matches are over.

Group H winner will take on Group G runner-up on Tuesday, July 3 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow while Group G winner and Group H runner-up play at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don a day earlier for a place in the quarterfinals.

Colombia have played in the FIFA World Cup six times in 1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014 and 2018. There best show was in the 2014 edition in Brazil where Colombia lost to the hosts in the quarterfinals 1-2.

Japan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1998 and since then they have been a regular at the subsequent editions of the tournament. They reached the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) in the 2002 and 2010 editions.

Senegal are playing in the FIFA World Cup for only the second time. Their last appearance was in 2002 where they reached the quarterfinals and lost to Turkey.

