हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan fans should feel lucky to be here, says football chief

Hours before Japan kick off their Russia campaign against Colombia on Tuesday, Kawabuchi said the national team were going nowhere under former boss Vahid Halilhodzic.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan fans should feel lucky to be here, says football chief
Pic courtesy: IANS

SAMARA: Saburo Kawabuchi, president of Japan Top League and one of the most influential figures in Japanese soccer, caused a stir shortly before his country’s World Cup opener by saying the team`s fans were just lucky to be at the World Cup.

Hours before Japan kick off their Russia campaign against Colombia on Tuesday, Kawabuchi said the national team were going nowhere under former boss Vahid Halilhodzic.

“When Halilhodzic was coach, we had no chance of winning,” he wrote on Twitter, comparing Japan to teams like Italy and the Netherlands who did not qualify for Russia.

“We are just lucky to be here now so enjoy the game.”

Halilhodzic was replaced by former Japan Football Association technical director Akira Nishino in April despite the Bosnian leading Japan to qualification for the World Cup.

“Now that Nishino is the coach, I can see a slight hope.” Kawabuchi said.

Kawabuchi played for and managed the Blue Samurai before being president of the JFA from 2002-08. 

Japan’s other Group H opponents are Poland and Senegal.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Saburo KawabuchiJapanese footballVahid HalilhodzicSamara

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close