FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan vs Senegal live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Japan and Senegal will face each other on Sunday for FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H match.  

(Courtesy: Twitter/@jfa_samuraiblue)

Yekaterinburg, Russia:  With Japan currently leading the group, Senegal is expected to push hard against them in the Group H match on Sunday. 

With both the teams currently at 3 points each, they have a clear chance to make it in the Round of 16 after winning this match.

Japan defeated 10-man Colombia 2-1 in their opening game, a surprise win that has given Akira Nishino`s side a good chance of progressing to the last-16 for only the third time.

The Group H match will start at 8.30 pm at Yekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia. 

Watch live streaming of Japan vs Senegal match on Sony Ten sports channel.

The match, which has been billed as one between Senegal`s physicality and Japan`s tactical nous, will see the winner reach six points and take a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout stages.

Yet Cisse, who captained the 2002 Senegal team that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in their only previous appearance, did not agree that the battle would just be between brains and brawn.

"The physical quality of Senegal versus the technical quality of Japan... I won`t describe it that way," the 42-year-old said. 

(with agency inputs)

