FIFA World Cup 2018: Korea vs Mexico live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

South Korea will face Mexico in FIFA World Cup Group F in the second match for Saturday.

Courtesy: Reuters

Rostov-On-Don: South Korea needs a definite win against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match on Saturday to avoid elimination. On the other hand, a confident Mexico, having defeated defending champions Germany 1-0 in their opening match, will have to maintain their form. 

The Koreans played well in their first match on Monday, but found it tough against the physically strong Swedes.

Mexico and Korea will face each other at Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don, at 8.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Mexico vs Korea Republic match on Sony Ten sports channel.

While most of the Mexican players do not have too much of a physical presence, their superior skills and tactical ability will present a different sort of challenge for the Koreans.

Hirving Lozano, the star for Mexico against Germany, scored the only game of the match and will be eager to go against South Korea to find the back of the net again.

South Korea midfielder Koo Ja-cheol said on Saturday his teammates were preparing to tackle Mexico and had found striker Javier Hernandezas as one of the major threat.

Overall, it will be a herculean task for the Asian outfit to pull off a victory against the Mexicans on Saturday.

