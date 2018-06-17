हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe becomes youngest Frenchman to play in major championship

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 19 years and 178 days old, broke the record held by his compatriot Bruno Bellone.

Kylian Mbappe of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

 Kazan, Russia: French forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, has become the youngest French soccer player to appear in a major championship after he was capped for his national team against Australia in both teams' 2018 World Cup opener in Russia on Saturday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 19 years and 178 days old, broke the record held by his compatriot Bruno Bellone, who appeared in a major competition - World Cup or European Championship - at 20 years and 118 days in 1982.

France is the sixth youngest team of 32 teams overall at this year's World Cup with an average age of 26.4 years.

France is to compete in Group C along with Peru, Australia, and Denmark and is considered one of the favorites to win the title, according to experts.

