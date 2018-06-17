हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi regrets missing penalty against Iceland

"It hurts to have missed the penalty because it would've been the decisive advantage," the FC Barcelona talisman said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi regrets missing penalty against Iceland
Lionel Messi of Argentina (2-R) misses a penalty try during a World Cup Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Moscow: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi said he regretted having squandered a second-half penalty try that could have led his team to victory over Iceland in Group D action on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The match at Otkritie Arena in Moscow, which featured two first-half goals, ended in a 1-1 draw.

"It hurts to have missed the penalty because it would've been the decisive advantage," the FC Barcelona talisman said after the game, though adding the draw had not dampened the team's hopes in Russia.

"We haven't lost hope despite the draw. We still have the same desire. I think we deserved to win. We tried to find spaces in the Iceland defense, but we couldn't find them," he added.

Messi denied that the draw would affect the team in its next Group D contest Thursday against Croatia, adding that "we have some days to rest and get well-prepared for the match."

"We weren't thinking about starting with one point from the first match, but it's the first match.
 
No one gives anything away. It's a very even World Cup and you're seeing that, because all the games are very close," he added.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Lionel MessiArgentinaIcelandRussia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close