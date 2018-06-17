FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Brazil lead Switzerland 1-0 at half-time

Rostov-on-Don: The football lovers around the world have geared up for Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E) match on the Day 4 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018. Sunday witnessed a total of six teams squaring off with each other. The other two matches scheduled for the day were - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F).
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said his side must be prepared to win ugly in Sunday`s World Cup Group E opener against the footballing beauty of Brazil and their talented forward line, led by the dazzling Neymar.
The Swiss have long had a reputation for being hard to beat without playing the most exciting football and they have proved particularly robust in the last two years, losing only once in their last 22 games, to European champions Portugal.
It is a similar record to five-times winners Brazil, who have won 17 of their 21 games under forward-thinking coach Tite and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Here are the live updates from the match:
59 minute: Substitution! Brazil's Fernandinho replaces Casemiro.
58 minute: Free-kick to Brazil after Marcelo gets fouled. Casemiro shoots the ball high.
56 minute: Corner for Brazil. Neymar does not look comfortable as he limps.
55 minute: It will be interesting to see what Brazil can come up with after that stunning goal from Switzerland.
53 minute: The cheers are back on and the stadium is once again electrified. Can Switzerland stage an upset here?
Switzerland 1-1 Brazil
49 minute: GOAL!!! Switzerland equalises off a corner. Zuber scores a brilliant header into the Brazillian net, the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping that. Switzerland 1-1 Brazil
47 minute: Brazil look to threaten up-front, in the early minutes of the second-half.
46 minute: Yellow card! Casemiro gets booked for a foul.
Second-half is underway
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Half-time!!
45+1 minute: Corner for Brazil in the dying minutes of the first-half. Powerful header but goes high.
2 minutes of stoppage time
43 minute: Switzerland, on a positive note, would be happy with the goal deficit so far, given Brazil's brilliant first-touch passing and through balls up-front.
40 minute: Neymar goes down after the Swiss player makes a clean tackle. Neymar has a reputation of going down easily.
39 minute: Though Brazil have been impressive with their play and Switzerland show no signs of panic as they try and create space up-front.
36 minute: Switzerland miss a golden opportunity. A brilliant through ball but the Swiss forward could not make the most of it.
33 minute: Switzerland are trying to build a foothold in the game, Brazil, on the other hand, look calm.
32 minute: Corner for Brazil, the Brazillian does make a contact to the ball but fails to direct it.
31 minute: Yellow card! Lichtsteiner concedes a free-kick to Brazil after a bad foul on Neymar, gets booked.
29 minute: Switzerland are attacking but are giving away the ball up-front.
28 minutes: Switzerland try to create space from the left-flank but Marcelo slides to clear the ball.
23 minute: Corner for Switzerland! Can they breach the Brazillian defence? Not yet, as the ball gets cleared.
22 minute: Brazil's Coutinho has electrified the Rostov Arena with his goal. Brazil will hunt for more.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland!
20 minute: Viva Brazil!!! GOAL!!! Coutinho curls a stunner into the top-right corner. Brazil 1-0 Switzerland.
16 minute: Brazil have had a lot of touches in the Swiss box. Calm before the storm?
14 minute: Neymar goes down. Free-kick to Brazil. This could be dangerous. Neymar hits the Swiss wall.
13 minute: Sommer tries to keep his calm as Brazil are up and attacking.
11 minute: Great effort! Brazil finally have a shot at the Swiss goal, but the ball goes wide. Brazil in control.
8 minute: It is a slow start at the Rostov Arena, Brazil look to threaten from the left.
7 minute: Brazil's Paulinho tries to break the Swiss defence but gets blocked.
4 minute: While there has been a lot of talk about Neymar, left-back Marcelo could prove to be the difference between the two sides, up-front.
2 minute: Switzerland make the first charge of the match, as the forward clouds one past the crossbar.
Lineups
Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic
Brazil full squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Man City/ENG)
Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)
Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR)
Switzerland full squad:
Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (Borussia M'gladbach/GER)
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)
Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M'gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER)
Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)