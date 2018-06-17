FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Costa Rica vs Serbia, Samara Arena, Samara

MOSCOW: The day 4 of the mega football tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - is here. Sunday will witness three matches of which the first one is Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E). The other two matches are Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E).
As Costa Rica prepares for their first Group E game against Serbia on Sunday, the Costa Ricans are looking to write a new chapter in their country's footballing history. Costa Rica were the surprise team of the World Cup four years ago in Brazil, reaching the quarter-finals on the back of resilient defensive organisation. This time, under a different coach in Oscar Ramirez, the Central Americans know there are different expectations from their fans and the wider football audience.
The match, which will commence from 5:30 pm on Sunday, is to be venued at Samara Arena, Samara.
Here are the live updates from the match:
25 minute: Clever play by Serbia, they are operating smoothly up front, Costa Rica on back-foot.
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Navas has won the Champions League, three times in a row with Real Madrid.
20 minute: YELLOW card! First yellow card of the day for Costa Rica's Calvo.
17 minute: Free-kick for Serbia. Costa-Rican's goalkeeper Navas did look in trouble, but the ball is cleared away.
14 minute: Serbia's Ivanovic displays great technique as he shoots directly into the Costa Rican goalkeeper. First signs of attack by the Serbians.
13 minute: Free-kick for Serbia. Costa Rica are up and banging in the final third.
11 minute: That was close! Costa Rica could have scored there. Gonzalez fails to shoot on the goal with his wide header.
8 minute: Serbia's Kolarov hits an ambitious shot way past the Costa Rican target.
5 minute: What a start to the match! Costa Rica have already had two corners.
Lineups
Costa Rica XI: Navas, Gamboa, Gonzalez, Acosta, Durate, Calvo, Venegas, Guzman, Borges, Ruiz, Urena.
Serbia XI: Stojkovic, Ivanovic, Milenkovic, Tosic, Kolarov, Milivojevic, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic, Ljajic.
Costa Rica full squad:
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid/ESP), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)
Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic/SCO), Ian Smith (Norrkoping/SWE), Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC/USA), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland/ENG), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol/ESP), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna/ITA), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United/USA), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps/USA), Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Aguilas/COL)
Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers/USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne/SUI), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC/USA), Cristian Bolanos (Saprissa) Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon/POR)
Forwards: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis/ESP), Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC/USA)
Serbia full squad:
Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv/ISR), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar/ESP)
Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma/ITA), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal/ESP), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg/RUS), Uros Spajic (Anderlecht/BEL), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Dusko Tosic (Besiktas/TUR), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA)
Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United/ENG), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marko Grujic (Cardiff City/ENG), Dusan Tadic (Southampton/ENG), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica/POR), Filip Kostic (Hamburg/GER), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Adem Ljajic (Torino/ITA)
Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Thessaloniki/GRE), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)