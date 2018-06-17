FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Croatia vs Nigeria, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Moscow: Croatia and Nigeria have geared up to counter each other in the much-awaited mega football tournament. The match is being played at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Russia's Kaliningrad.
While Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is confident that his team has the perfect mix of youth and experience, Nigeria captain John Obi Mike is happy to report trouble-free preparations ahead of their opening game at the World Cup.
Here are the live updates from the match:
21 minute: Corner for Nigeria. Oghenekaro Etebo shoots from distance but clouds away.
19 minute: Victor Moses drives into the Croatian box, but is brought down by the defenders. Referee calls for play-on.
18 minute: Nigeria's Leon Balogun brings down Croatia's Andrej Kramaric. Free-kick to Croatia.
17 minute: Croatia are beginning to make regular inroads into the Nigerian box. Corner for Croatia
15 minute: Andrej Kramaric has a sight on goal with a long shot up front, shoots it wide of the Nigerian post.
13 minute: Croatia's Ivan Perisic shoots a screamer at goal but the ball misses Nigerian goal by a whisker.
12 minute: Free-kick for Nigeria, as a Croatian player concedes a foul.
9 minute: Nigeria are looking comfortable in the midfield as both teams find space up front.
7 minute: Corner for Croatia as Nigerian Abdullahi Shehu sends the ball away.
4 minute: Mario Mandzukic sprints on to the left flank of the Nigerian half but the defenders clear the danger.
3 minute: Nigeria have a reputation for being slow starters, they are usually known as a second-half team.
Lineups
Nigeria XI: Francis Uzoho, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Brian Idowu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel (c), Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo.
Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric (c), Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic.
Squads:
Croatia:
Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Danijiel Subasic.
Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car, Vedran Corluka, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Josip Pivaric, Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko.
Midfielders: Milan Badelj, Filip Bradaric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic.
Forwards: Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic
Nigeria:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho.
Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elderson Echiejile, Bryan Idowu, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong.
Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi , Mikel John Obi, John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi.
Forwards: Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Simeon Nwankwo