FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Egypt vs Uruguay, Yekaterinburg Arena,Yekaterinburg

The Egyptians are back after 28 years and take on group A favourites Uruguay in their opening match of the FIFA World cup 2018 at the Yekaterinburg Arena. Egypt’s coach Hector Cuper will rely on Mohamed Salah, currently one of the best players in the world, to take the North Africans into the Knockout stages. Tabarez Oscar, Uruguay coach, the mastermind behind Uruguay’s 2011 Copa America title, would look to start off the campaign on a winning note. Boasting of star players like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Uruguay are strong on paper.
Follow the live updates below:
68 minute: Substitute Cristian Rodriguez is trying to wake up the tired South American side.
65 minute: Suarez gets the ball to the left, but the Egyptian defence blocks his cross.
62 minute: Egypt coach Cuper Hector substitutes Kahraba in place of Marwan Mohsen. Egypt fancies their chances, with a change in the attack up-front.
57 minute: Another substitution from Uruguay, Cristian Rodriguez in for De Arrascaeta
57 minute: Substitution for Uruguay- Carlos Sanchez in for Nahitan Nandez.
53 minute: Egypt's Trezeguet is continuing to threaten Uruguay with his pace, but Egypt lack inspiration up-front. Mo-Salah, cry the crowd.
Uruguay needs to inject urgency into their play.
49 minute: First Substitution Sam Morsy in for Tarek Hamed.
48 minute: Tarek Hamed limps out of the pitch. Tarek was the most effective in the Egyptian side.
46 minute: Luis Suarez shoots one on target, brilliant save by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Shenawy.
Second-half: The players back on the pitch, Egypt have been well-organized despite Salah's absense, but the North-Africans forwards need to get their act together to win this match.
Uruguay needs to press harder, but the biggest question around the world right now, will we finally see Mohamed Salah in the second-half?
Fun fact- Uruguay have not won any of their last six opening matches at a World cup.
Half-time: Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. Egypt will be the happier side after a goalless first-half. Barcelona star, Luis Suarez is clearly frustrated as Uruguay have failed to get their forwards involved.
45 minute: 1 minute stoppage time. A counter-attack from Uruguay but once again fail get past the defence.
42 minute: Cavani chips one in from the back post but the Egypt defence have no trouble clearing the ball.
40 minute: Egypt are threatening Uruguay from the left but fail to execute the ball in the middle as forwards from both the teams are pushing hard to find space. 5 minutes to Half-time.
36 minute: Cavani forces the ball into the final-third but Eygpt's goalkeeper Shenawy saves it comfortably.
30 minute: Freekick on a dangerous position for Egypt. Suarez's shot fails to get past the Egyptian defence.
26 minute: Signs of aggression from Uruguay, Luiz Suarez could be the difference between both sides.
23 minute: Second corner for Uruguay, Luiz Suarez, the all-time leading goal scorer for Uruguay, fails to hit the target.
22 minute: First corner of the match for Uruguay.
19 minute: Uruguay struggle for rhythm, fail to capitalize on possession. Egypt are holding the ball brilliantly.
17 minute: Egypt are pushing hard and forcing the Uruguay goalkeeper into the action.
14 minute: Freekick for Egypt at a threatening position. Mohamed Elneny chips the ball, but Uruguay defenders head the ball out of danger.
13 minute: Suarez hits a wide shot, as Uruguay breach into the penalty box.
10 minute: Egypt threaten in the final third, Trezeguet attempts a shot on goal but Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera stops the feeble shot.
8 minute: Finally a shot on goal by Edinson Cavani but Egyptian goalkeeper plunges on to the ball.
6 minute: Uruguay enjoy early possession but Egypt hold a tight line.
All is well: Cavani gets up.
3 minute: Trezeguet brings down Cavani, the PSG star rolls in pain.
Kick Off: Referee Kuipers Bjorn blows the whistle, the second match of the World cup is underway.
Interestingly, Uruguay have never lost a World Cup match to an African side.
Line-ups of Egypt vs Uruguay are out
Coach Cuper Hector decides to bench Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are starting for Uruguay
Egypt XI- Ahmed Fathy, Abdallah Said, Mohamed Shafy, Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Elneny, Trezeguet, Tarek Hamed.
Uruguay XI- Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Martin caceres, fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Matias Vecino, Guillermo Varela, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur
Squad
Egypt: Goalkeepers - Sherif Ekramy, Essam El Hadary, Mohamed Elshenawy. Defenders - Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Fathi, Ali Gabr, Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed Hegazy, Samir Saad. Midfielders - Omar Gaber, Tarek Hamed, Sam Morsy, Abdalla Said, Trezeguet. Forwards - Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah, Shikabala, Ramadan Sobhy, Amr Warda
Uruguay: Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva. Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela. Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya. Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez