FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Mexico tops Germany 1-0 at half-time

MOSCOW: The day 4 of the mega football tournament - FIFA World Cup 2018 - is here. Sunday will witness three matches - Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Germany vs Mexico (Group F) and Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E).
Underdogs Mexico are ready to cause a major upset and beat Germany for the first time in a tournament on Sunday, provided the central Americans realise the World Cup clash is just another football game, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said.
Brimming with confidence ahead of their World Cup Group F opener in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, Osorio conceded the four-times world champions were tournament favourites but said his team was in with a chance.
The match, which will commence from 8:30 pm on Sunday, is to be venued at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Here are the live updates from the match:
Mexico 1-0 Germany
Half-time!!!
43 minute: Mexico on the charge. Carlos Vela has been on top of his game today, that shot did go wide but Neuer certainly looked nervous with Carlos Vela's fiery shot.
40 minute: Yellow card! Mexico's Moreno gets the first booking of the match, for wasting time.
39 minute: What a great half this is proving out to be. The defending champions are down by one goal and Mexicans are up and attacking.
37 minute: Germany pushing hard to score after a great effort off a free-kick.
34 minute: Hirving Lozano scores a stunner! What a goal! Mexico 1-0 Germany.
30 minute: Germany are giving away way too much space for Mexicans to counter.
27 minute: Mexico's Carlos Vela is threatening the Germans with his runs on the left flank.
23 minute: Germany are pressing hard, both teams are looking really good with attack but need to work on their final touch.
22 minute: Toni Kross fires the ball from the outside, but straight into the Mexican keeper.
21 minute: Mexico are forcing Germany to defend deep. Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano are looking good up front.
19 minute: It was a nice first touch by Timo Werner, who took it on a turn but the ball was fired straight into the Mexican goalkeeper.
17 minute: Former Manchester United player Javier Hernandez opens up the German defence in the box, but cannot capitalise. Germany look under pressure.
15 minute: Mexicans are up and attacking keeping Neuer busy. But the Germans continue to threaten on the counter-attack.
13 minute: Another set-piece for Mexico. Good effort by Mexico with another header into the goal but Neuer was alert.
10 minute: Great effort by the German forwards but Guillermo Ochoa was quick in collecting the ball.
9 minute: Hector Herrera tests the German goalkeeper, but it falls in place Neuer to make a comfortable save.
7 minute: Carlos Vela goes down on the edge of the penalty box Miguel Layum gears up to take the free-kick. Clouds it away.
3 minute: Great atmosphere at the Luzhniki stadium for the high-profile match.
1 minute: Corner for Mexico. That was close. Manuel Neuer makes a nervous save, he did look in trouble there. What a start!
Lineups:
Germany XI: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Marvin Plattenhardt, Sami Khedira, Toni Kross, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler, Timo Werner
Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layum, Andrés Guardado, Hector Herrera, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano
Germany full squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (PSG/FRA)
Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)
Mexico full squad:
Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege/BEL), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)
Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Einracht Frankfurt/GER), Diego Reyes (Porto/POR), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad/ESP), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Miguel Layun (Sevilla/ESP), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)
Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto/POR), Jonathan dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Marco Fabian (Frankfurt/GER), Giovani dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA)
Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham/ENG), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV/NED)