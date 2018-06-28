FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Panama 1-1 Tunisia

Moscow: The Day 15 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees debutants Panama and Tunisia locking horns with each other in their Group G match at Mordovia Arena Stadium on Thursday. Panama, although already eliminated from the mega tournament, aim to 'write a page in history' by beating fellow minnows Tunisia in Saransk. A victory would be Panama's first ever in a World Cup finals.
Follow the live match updates:
80 minute: Substitution for Panama. Arroyo replaces Avila
79 minute: The referee books Gomez with a Yellow card
77 minute: Yellow card to Ricardo Avila of Panama
74 minute: Panama try to net the ball, looking to equalise their goal count. But Barcenas goal disallowed for a foul by Tejada on Meriah
72 minute: Yellow card to Tunisia's Badri
70 minute: Desperate Panama make an attempt, fires a shot but the Panama goalkeeper calmly blocks it
68 minute: Tunisia continue to dominate the possession
Tunisia 2-1 Panama
65 minute: Goal! Tunisia hits the net again. A lovely pass received by Wahbi Khazri who kicks the ball comfortably into the Panama goal post
62 minute: Sliti passes to Khazri who enters into the box and fires a shot but Penedo blocks it
59 minute: Corner for Tunisia. Khazri shoots from the left, but Penedo clears it
56 minute: Substitution for Panama! Roman Torres replaced by Luis Tejadafor
53 minute: A brilliant attempt by Tunisia and it's Youssef again. But the ball wides off after the Panama keeper Penedo blocks it
50 minute: Goal! Tunisia equalise with Ben Youssef netting the ball
48 minute: Meanwhile, Belgium take lead, score the first goal, Belgium 1-0 England
45 minute: Tunisia kick off the second half. Substitution for Panama, Cummings replaced by G Torres
Halftime! Panama 1-0 Tunisia, England 0-0 Belgium
In the other Group G match, both England and Belgium are goalless
2 minutes of stoppage time!
45 minute: Another chance missed by Tunisia's Khazri. The credit goes to Panama keeper Penedo and a defender
43 minute: Tunesia'a first Yellow card, Sassi booked by the referee
40 minute: Tunisia's repeated attacks seem to have not giving any positive result
38 minute: A lovely move by Tunisia. After a few interplays, Ben Youssef makes a strong leap and heads the ball which goes wide off
Panama 1-0 Tunisia!
34 minute: Goal! It takes a deflection of Meriah, wrongfoots the keeper and the ball hits the goal post
33 minute: Free kick to Panama. The player whips the ball from a long range, Mathlouthi makes a save. Rodriguez passes to Torres and then wins the ball again
30 minute: Panama caught for offside as Rodriguez heads a throughball
27 minute: Tunisia dominate the possession with 71 per cent possession
23 minute: Tunisia's Skhiri attempts a sloppy pass, which gave Panama a good chance but they fail to take advantage of it
21 minute: The Tunisians seem to dominate the game with Panama hardly getting a chance to attack
18 minute: Tunisia was close, a good shot attempted but the Panama goalkeeper once again defended it
14 minute: A quick attempt by Tunisia who almost shot it to the right direction but no, the Panama keeper seems smart
10 minute: Machado makes a throw from the right to the penalty spot but it gets wide off by Gomez's header
8 minute: Nice interplay by Tunisia but the team lacked a final pass
5 minute: Free kick for Panama. The player swings the ball but the Tunisian goalkeeper gets hold of the ball
2 minute: Match started. Panama wear red while Tunisia are in white
Kickoff!
Lineups
Panama XI: Penedo; Machado, R Torres, Escobar, Ovalle; Barcenas, Godoy, Gomez, Avila, JL Rodriguez; G Torres
Tunisia XI: Mathlouthi; Nagguez, Meriah, Bedoui, Haddadi; Sassi, Skhiri, Chaalali; Khazri, F Ben Youssef, Sliti
But whatever the result, the young Panama squad have learned lessons and are already setting their sights on the next tournament in Qatar in 2022, coach Hernan Dario Gomez told reporters on the eve of the match. Panama and Tunisia have both been at the wrong end of the biggest scoring games of Russia 2018, with Panama being thumped 6-1 by England and Tunisia going down 5-2 to Belgium.
The Central Americans also lost 3-0 to Belgium, giving them the worst goals against record of the tournament. The two European teams play each other on Thursday with both having already qualified. But an upbeat Gomez made clear that "Los Canaleros" would still give it their all against their North African opponents in the first-ever match between the two countries.
Panama full squad:
Goalkeepers - Jose Calderon, Jaime Penedo, Alex Rodriguez
Defenders - Felipe Baloy, Harold Cummings, Erick Davis, Fidel Escobar, Adolfo Machado, Michael Amir Murillo, Luis Ovalle, Roman Torres
Midfielders - Edgard Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Gomez, Valentin Pimentel, Alberto Quintero, Jose Luis Rodriguez
Forwards - Abdiel Arroyo, Ismael Diaz, Blas Perez, Luis Tejeda, Gabriel Torres
Tunisia full squad:
Goalkeepers - Farouk Ben Mustapha, Moez Hassen, Aymen Mathlouthi
Defenders - Rami Bedoui, Yohan Benalouane, Syam Ben Youssef, Dylan Bronn, Oussama Haddadi, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Hamdi Nagguez
Midfielders - Anice Badri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ghaylene Chaalali, Ahmed Khalil, Saifeddine Khaoui, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Bassem Srarfi
Forwards - Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Saber Khalifa, Wahbi Khazri