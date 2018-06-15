हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Both Morocco and Iran have a lot to prove on the biggest stage of global football and would be looking at nothing less than full three points in their opening match of Group B.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Morocco vs Iran, Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg: There is no shortage of potential but for both Morocco and Iran, a win against the other could mean crucial points in a group which has traditional giants Portugal and Spain. With this on mind, players from both sides would be looking to give it their all in their team's opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018.

For Iran, the grand stage is nothing new. The team first played a World Cup in 1978 and have since appeared in three more editions. There are no real points for participation though and therefore, Iran has never managed much apart from qualification. This time, the team would be looking at progressing from the league stage - something that has eluded them so far.

For Morocco, a World Cup is happening after a gap of 20 years. It has been a long wait for the players and fans of the team back home. While the team did progress to the second round the last time it featured in a World Cup - 1998 edition in France, an encore would be much sought after.

Here are the live updates from the match:

 

10 minute: Yellow Card!!!  Iran's Masoud Shojaei Soleiman receives a Yellow card early in the match after a late challenge to Mbark Boussoufa.

7 minute: Morocco's Ayoud El-Kaabi misses a golden opportunity, shoots a wide ball. 

3 minute: Morocco arrive at the World cup with an 18-match unbeaten run. Younes Belhanda takes an early corner. Hakim Ziyech hits an air-ball. 

Kick-off 

Line-ups

Morocco XI: El Kajoui, Benatia (C), Saiss, Achraf, Harit, Belhanda, Boussoufa, El Ahmadi, Ziyach, N. Amrabat, El Kaabi

Subs: Da Costa, Dirar, Carcela-González, Bouhaddouz, Fajr, Bono, Boutaïb, S. Amrabat, Tagnaouti, Aït Bennasser, Mendyl, En-Nesyri

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Hajisafi, Cheshmi, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian, Shojaei (C), Ebrahimi, Amiri, Ansarifard, Jahanbakhsh, Azmoun

Subs: Dejagah, Ghoochannejhad, Montazeri, Taremi, Mazaheri, Ghoddos, Abedzadeh, Khanzadeh, Torabi, Hosseini, Mohammadi

 

