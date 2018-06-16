FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Peru vs Denmark, Goalless at Half-time

MOSCOW: The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. Victory over Peru in their World Cup opener is critical to Denmark's chances of progressing to the knockout stages and they are treating the Group C match as the most important of their campaign, coach Age Hareide said on Friday.
With France, the firm favourites to progress as group winners, Saturday's match could be decisive for Peru and Denmark in the battle for second place.
Under Norwegian coach Hareide, Denmark have become more direct, preferring to move the ball up the field quickly rather than passing it out from the back as they did under former coach Morten Olsen.
Here are the live updates from the match:
60 minute: GOAL!!! Denmark's Yurary makes the breakthrough for his country. Peru gave away a lot of space to the striker. Denmark 1-0 Peru.
56 minute: Peru open-up the Denmark defence but waste a glorious opportunity. Peru's Carrillo fails to reach to the pitch of the ball.
55 minute: The pace of the game has slowed down.
53 minute: Off-side. Denmark striker Yurary is flagged off-side after a long ball from his teammate.
51 minute: Free-kick to Denmark as Yurary goes down near the box.
48 minute: Excellent run from Peru's Farfan but Denmark's defender clears the danger away.
47 minute: Peru have had eight shots on goal to Denmark's five.
Second-half is underway
Peru and Denmark remain levelled after an awful miss by Christian Cueva off a penalty. Peru were clearly the dominant side in the first half. Andre Carrillo nearly gave Peru the lead with a fiery shot, which was brilliantly saved by Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel. The biggest question right now is, when will captain Guerrero be substituted into the match?
Half-time! Peru 0-0 Denmark
45 minute: MISSES! Christian Cueva messes up the penalty, shoots way past the Denmark crossbar.
44 minute: Penalty! Peru have a chance to take the lead.
40 minute: Peru are charging down on Denmark as Farfan takes a shot from close range.
35 minute: Substitution for Denmark L. Schöne replaces Kvist.
31 minute: Denmark's Kvist not looking a 100 percent happy, walks out of the pitch. Substitution on the cards for Denmark.
30 minute: Sloppy-play from Peru in the midfield, could have been costly. Defenders make a timely interception for Peru.
28 minute: That was close. Brilliant through-ball by Carrillo but Denmark's defender clears the ball away. Corner for Peru.
27 minute: Denmark dominate for the first time in the match, Delaney hits a long shot way over the Peru crossbar.
25 minute: Denmark's Erikson attempts a long shot, hits wide.
24 minute: Corner for Denmark. They are finally settling in.
21 minute: Off-side! Peru's Carrillo is flagged by the line referee after a free-kick.
20 minute: Peru survive a scare from
18 minute: Corner for Denmark, an awkward ball for the Peru goalkeeper as he claws the ball away from danger.
15 minute: Free-kick to Denmark, as Tapia concedes a foul.
12 minute: SAVED!! Peru look hungry, but the Denmark goalkeeper makes a great save by diving to his right after a fiery shot from Peru's Carrillo.
10 minute: Another long shot on goal by Peru. Edison Flores clouds it away from the Denmark goalpost.
7 minute: Peru's Yotun tries to score into the Denmark goal with a long-shot, hits straight to Denmark's goalkeeper.
5 minute: Free-kick to Peru after as Rodriguez goes down near his own defensive half.
2 minute: Peru make an early charge into Denmark penalty but the striker is blocked. Referee says play-on.
Lineups
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Simon Kjaer, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Henrik Dalsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, William Kvist, Pione Sisto, Thomas Delaney; Nicolai Jorgensen
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Luis Advincula, Alberto Rodriguez, Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva; Jefferson Farfan
Squads:
Peru:
Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Jose Carvallo, Carlos Caceda.
Defenders: Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Aldo Corzo, Nilson Loyola, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco.
Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Wilder Cartagena, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun.
Forwards: Paolo Hurtado, Andy Polo, Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan, Paolo Guerrero
Denmark:
Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronow, Kasper Schmeichel.
Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Jonas Knudsen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard.
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Michael Krohn-Dehli, William Kvist, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone.
Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Kasper Dolberg, Viktor Fischer, Nicolai Jorgensen, Yussuf Poulsen, Pione Sisto