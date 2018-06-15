हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Portugal vs Spain, Fisht Stadium, Sochi

A galaxy of stars descend in Sochi with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, William, Pepe among others in the Portugal side while Diego Costa, Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba and several other highlighting Spain's squad.

Photos courtesy Twitter

Sochi, Russia: Two giants of world football. Two rivals of European football. Two contenders for the coveted FIFA World Cup 2018 title. The Portugal vs Spain Group B clash is one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of this year's World Cup and players from both sides would be looking at bringing down the rival team.

(Click here for match preview | Factbox)

While both countries have clashed against each other 35 times at the international stage, it is Spain which has the clear advantage in terms of win - 16 against six of Portugal. While Spain also does boast of an impressive mix of youth and experience, European champions Portugal have had a string of good performances coming into Russia.

While many have pegged it at a 50-50 contest, both Spain and Portugal would rather claim three points first up than settle for a draw or worse - a defeat.

Here are the live and latest updates from the epic encounter: 

