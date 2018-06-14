FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Russia vs Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Russia face Saudia Arabia in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Moscow's historic Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. Hosts Russia are placed in Group A, alongside Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Russia, being the host, had automatically qualified for the world cup. Russia have not been in top form recently and have failed to win their last seven matches. Their last win was against South Korea in October 2017.
Neither Russia nor Saudi Arabia are fancied to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy but they will certainly try their best to win the match and take a step forward towards registering their names for the second round.
Follow the live updates below:
32 minutes: Saudi Arabia have most of the possession but fail to move past the tight Russian midfield.
28 minutes: Saudi Arabia are trying to find their rhythm. Dzagoev's injury has brought down the tempo of the game. Can the Asian team equalise?
23 minutes: Alan Dzagoev substituted after a hamstring injury. Denis Cheryshev comes on as his replacement.
21 minutes: Saudi Arabia launch a counter-attack from the left, their best attack so far. Two back-to-back corners for Saudi Arabia but they fail to capitalise.
Swiftly followed by the first goal of the FIFA #WorldCup!#RUS have the lead, through Iury Gavinsky! #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/biMV4JQmLU
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
14 minutes: Russia launch another brilliant attack, Abdullah Al-Maiouf claws the ball away after a deflected shot on target by Fyodor Smolov. The hosts are dominating the midfield brilliantly.
12 minutes: GOAL!! Russia takes the lead Yuri Gazinskiy heads in the opening goal of the tournament. The goal came off the third corner.
10 minutes: Russia win another corner, Zhirkov at it again. He tries to pick out Alan Dzagoev, but overcooked his delivery. Yasser Al-Shahrani heads clear for Saudi Arabia.
5 minutes: Saudi Arabia look more composed but Russia won the first corner of the match in the third minute
Saudi Arabia kicked off the tournament after referee Nestur Pitana blew the whistle at the packed Luzhniki Stadium.
The Lineup
Russia XI:
Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Yury Zhirkov; Yuri Gazinskiy, Roman Zobnin; Aleksandr Samedov, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Golovin; Fedor Smolov.
Subs: Gabulov, Lunev, Granat, Kudryashov, Semenov, Smolnikov, Erokhin, Kuzyaev, Samedov, Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Miranchuk, Smolov
Saudi Arabia XI:
Abdullah Al-Maiouf; Mohammed Alburayk, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf; Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, Taiseer Al-Jassam, Yahia Al-Shehri; Mohammed Al-Sahlawi.
Subs: Al-Owais, Al-Mosailem, Al Harbi, Hawsawi, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Burayk; Al Khaibari, Al Khaibri, Al Jassim, Al Mogahwi, Al Faraj, Kanno, Bahebri, Al Muwallad; Assiri
Even Saudi Arabia have come second best in their last three friendly matches which they have played against Italy, Peru and defending World Cup champions Germany.
Full squad:
Russia: Goalkeepers - Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev. Defenders - Mario Fernandes, Vladimir Granat, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov. Midfielders - Denis Cheryshev, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Gazinskiy, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksandr Samedov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin. Forwards - Artem Dzyuba, Alexsey Miranchuk, Fedor Smolov. Coach - Stanislav Cherchesov
Saudi Arabia: Goalkeepers - Yasser Almosailem, Abdullah Almuaiouf, Mohammed Alowais. Defenders - Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Mansour Alharbi, Yasir Alshahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Othman,. Midfielders - Salem Aldawsari, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmalek Alkhaibri, Hussain Almoqahwi, Yahia Alsherhri, Hatan Bahbir, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf. Forwards - Fahad Almuwallad, Mohamed Alsahlawi, Muhannad Asiri. Coach - Juan Antonio Pizzi