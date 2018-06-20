FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Portugal vs Morocco, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The seventh day of the mega football tournament – FIFA World Cup 2018 – is here. Wednesday will see Portugal and Morocco squaring off with each other in the second round of Group B match. This is the first match of Day 7 and is being played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

MOSCOW: The seventh day of the mega football tournament – FIFA World Cup 2018 – is here. Wednesday will see Portugal and Morocco squaring off with each other in the second round of Group B match. This is the first match of Day 7 and is being played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Here are the live updates for the match: 

13 minute: Both Portugal and Morocco are trying to settle down, what a match this is turning out to be. 

11 minute: That was close! Morocco's Manuel Da Costa attempts a shot from long-range but the Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio was alert enough to deny Morocco the equaliser. 

This was Ronaldo's 85th International goal, making him the highest goals scorer in Europe in the history of football. 

8 minute: Morocco defenders fail to keep Ronaldo quiet, Portugal striker goes for a shot from the box but the ball goes wide. Ronaldo on the attack. 

Portugal 1-0 Morocco!

4 minute: GOAL!!!! Ronaldo opens his account. The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping that. This is his Fourth goal in the World cup 

3 minute: Morocco make the first charge Hakim Ziyech looks dangerous up-front. 

Kick-off

Smarting after a last-gasp defeat to Iran, Morocco will have to deal with the peerless might of Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will attempt to follow up his World Cup opening game heroics when the two sides meet for a Group B clash.

In hot form, Ronaldo will once again look to continue his magic at the Luzhniki Stadium and push Portugal into the last 16. It is a  must-win match for Morocco who lost the first one to Iran 0-1. The Portugal-Spain match had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Lineups

Portugal XI: Rui Patricio, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Jose Fonte, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedez, Cedric Soares

Morocco XI: Mounir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Da Costa, Medhi Benatia, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Khalid Boutaib, Mbark Boussoufa, Nordin Amrabat, Nabil Dirar

Portugal full squad:

Goalkeepers - Rui Patricio, Beto, Anthony Lopes. Defenders - Cedric Soares, Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui. Midfielders - Joao Moutinho, Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva. Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma, Goncalo Guedez, Andre Silva, Gelson Martins

Morocco full squad:

Goalkeepers - Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti, Mounir El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou. Defenders - Medhi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Manuel Da Costa, Badr Benoun, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl. Midfielders - Mbark Boussoufa, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit. Forwards - Khalid Boutaib, Aziz Bouhaddouz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Nordin Amrabat, Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez.

