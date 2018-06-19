FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Russia 1-0 Egypt

Moscow: Russia dominated the first-half but lacked quality up front, Egypt defence looked bleak at the start but they settled in as the game progressed. Egypt had a couple of close chances but failed to trouble the Russian goalkeeper. Egypt are highly relying on Mohamed Salah to come good in the second half.
Here are the live updates:
Russia 1-0 Egypt!!
47 minute: GOAL!! Egypt's Fathy gives Russia the lead with an own-goal. That is the 5th own goal of the tournament. Clumsy defending by the Egyptian.
Second-half is underway!
Egypt 0-0 Russia
Half-time!!
42 minute: Corner for Russia. The ball lands on no man's land. Egypt survive.
41 minute: Mohamed Salah twists, turns but shoots the ball wide. Brilliant effort from the Egyptian.
38 minute: Egypt are pushing hard on the counter but need to improve on the finishing up-front.
36 minute: Spirited run by Russia's Cheryshev on the left but it goes in vain as there is no Russian in the box to support him.
34 minute: Eygpt's Mohsen tries to head the ball but fails to find direction.
33 minute: Corner for Egypt. The ball goes for a goal-kick. Eygpt finally pressing up-front.
Interestingly, Egypt was the first African team to play in the World cup when it qualified in 1934. They qualified next in 1990, after 56 years. They have not a match at a World cup. Can Salah create history at the Saint Petersburg Stadium?
27 minute: Mohamed Salah is settling in, he has had the fewest touches so far than the other Egyptians. He looks a bit rusty after being away from the action for three weeks.
24 minute: Egypt's Trezeguet decided to shoot from outside but the ball is blocked. He could have gone for a pass. Russia on the counter.
22 minute: Russia's Golovin looks composed on the left flank, Egypt defenders need to work on their clearance.
18 minute: Russia's Cheryshev clouds the ball far from the Egyptian goal after he attempts a shot from long-range.
17 minute: Russia are unbeaten in their last four matches against African nations, can Egypt change that?
16 minute: Free-kick to Russia on the right flank. Good deep delivery but the Egyptian goalkeeper grabs it comfortably.
14 minute: Corner for Egypt. Russia looked in trouble there but the ball is cleared to safety.
12 minute: Mohamed Salah is cramped for space as gears to take a shot of his left-foot. The Russians seemed to have done their homework on Salah.
11 minute: The Egyptians have not gone past their half for a while now. Russian supporters have electrified this game.
10 minute: Egypt are under pressure as the Russians are in the mood to open the floodgates.
5 minute: Russia are on the attack after Egypt defender gives away the ball. Egypt defenders look shaky.
The highly anticipated Mohamed Salah is back.
Kick-off
Lineups
Russia XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba
Egypt XI: El Shenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy; Elneny, Hamed; Salah, Elsaid, Trezeguet; Mohsen
Egypt, on the other hand, suffered a 0-1 loss to Uruguay in the absence of Salah on Friday. However, Salah has been declared 100 per cent fit by Egypt's team doctor which will be a major relief for the team management.
Russia currently tops Group A charts on goal difference ahead of Uruguay while Egypt are placed third and another defeat for the North African nation will force them for an early exit from the mega event. Egypt are strengthened by Salah's return while Russia will be weakened by the absence of creative midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who suffered injury in the opening game.
Russia full squad:
Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge/BEL), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)
Defenders: Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow)
Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg), Yury Zhirkov (Zenit St Petersburg), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow, Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal/ESP)
Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)
Egypt full squad:
Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)
Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)
Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)