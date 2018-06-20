FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Spain vs Iran, goalless at half time

The third match on Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 sees an encounter between Spain and Iran in the second round of Group B match. The match is being played at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on Wednesday.
Here are the live updates from the match:
The second-half is underway
Spain 0-0 Iran
Half-time!!
45+1 minute: That was close! Corner for Spain! Silva's fiery shot is deflected by Iran's Pouraliganji.
3 minutes of Stoppage time!
In 43 minutes Spain have had only one shot on target.
42 minute: Spain have had most of the ball and the Iranians are all behind it in the defence.
38 minute: Iran's Safi goes down on the edge of the Spain penalty box, looks like a hamstring injury.
36 minute: Corner for Iran! The ball is cleared to safety.
Spain are unbeaten in their last 21 matches and Irain are unbeaten in their last 23 matches.
33 minute: Iran are trying hard to have a touch at the ball but Spain are not giving anything away as they keep pressing up-front.
29 minute: That was close! Spain's Silva tries to hit the target with a bicycle-kick but the ball goes over the crossbar.
Possession
Spain- 82 percent
Iran- 18 percent
25 minute: Iran's centre-back look organised and are holding the Spain attackers really well.
24 minute: Free-kick to Spain! Silva takes the free-kick, the ball gets deflected and could have been a dodgy situation for Iran but the goalkeeper collects it.
21 minute: The Iran goalkeeper is kept busy by the Spain carnage, but he keeps his calm.
19 minute: Free-kick to Iran!
17 minute: That was close! Iran make a mess of the golden opportunity! They need to improve their quality up front.
16 minute: Sergio Ramos chips the ball into the Iran penalty box but the goalkeeper was on his toes and collects it comfortably.
14 minute: Iran have their second shot in Spain box but the ball goes wide. Iran need to grab their chances and make most of it.
Possession
Spain- 75 percent
Iran- 25 percent
8 minute: Free-kick to Spain after Isco goes down looking for space on the left flank. Decent shot by Alba but fails to find a teammate in Iran's penalty box.
Interestingly, Iran have conceded only 11 goals in their last 25 matches.
3 minute: Spain are up and attacking early in the match but they need to get past Iran's defence. This could be a cracker of a match.
Kick-off!
Lineups
Spain XI: De Gea, Carvajal, Piqué, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Lucas Vázquez, Iniesta, Isco, Silva, Costa.
Iran XI: Beiranvand, Sadi, Ezatolahi, Pouraliganji, Omid, Karim, Amiri, Mehdi, Hosseini, Sardar, Ramin.
The Spanish side will look to take the pressure off with a win and the Iranians would hope to continue their good form. If Iran pull off a win against the 2010 World Cup champ
Iran would rely on their strong defence and it will be interesting to see if they decide to change their lineup with their skipper Jalal Hosseini and Steven Beitashour. Iran has an uphill task of getting past Spain’s defenders, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique. Spain will hope that their star goalkeeper David de Gea, who had a poor outing against Portugal, to come good against the Asian team.
Spain full squad:
Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Pepe Reina (Napoli/ITA), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal/ENG)
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)
Iran full squad:
Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo/POR)
Defenders: Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny/RUS), Mohammad Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad/QAT), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende/BEL), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)
Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos/GRE), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos/GRE), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens/GRE), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm/RUS)
Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Ashkan Dejageh (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa/QAT), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen/NED), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds/SWE), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan/RUS), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)