FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Sweden vs South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

The first match scheduled for Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2018 is between Sweden and South Korea in Group F at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong shrugged off spying by World Cup opponents Sweden, who apologised on the eve of their Group F clash after initially trumpeting their subterfuge.
The teams have been creative in trying to study each other’s tactics in the build-up to the match. A Swedish scout used a house near Korea’s training base in Austria this month to watch training sessions using a high-performance telescope and video camera.
Out of all the Asian teams, South Korea have the best record in FIFA World Cups. They have qualified in 10 editions of the tournament and were the semifinalists in the 2002 edition where they lost to eventual winners Germany.
Sweden come into the tournament without losing their last nine group games at the World Cup. But they have managed to enter the last 16 in just editions - 1994 when they finished third and earlier in 1958 when they hosted the tournament.
Here are the live updates from the match:
20 minute: MISS!! Marcus Berg gives away a golden opportunity, Korean goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a magnificent save. Corner for Sweden.
19 minute: Sweden look in command as they operate the ball in the midfield but the need to find space up-front to create chances.
17 minute: That was close! The Korean goalkeeper holds his nerve in a clearance. South Korea 0-0 Sweden.
16 minute: The possession is now balanced as Sweden are catching up.
15 minute: Both teams are settling in after a dull start and show no sense of urgency from the two sides, yet.
14 minute: Sweden finally show signs of an attack and looked threatening in the front but the Korean defence hold their line.
This is the first match of the tournament at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, and the cheers are not stopping.
9 minute: Free-kick to Korea, Sweden are pushing hard but are conceding a lot of fouls early on.
7 minute: The Koreans are on the front-foot and enjoy a healthy possession in the early minutes of the match.
5 minute: Koreans are on the attack. Could have taken the lead with that Free-kick, but the Korean heads it past the Sweden target after a Korean player fouled a Sweden defender.
3 minute: Corner for South Korea. Positive start by the Koreans but the corner was punched away by Sweden's goalkeeper.
Kick-off
The playing XI:
Sweden: Robin Olsen (1), Mikael Lustig (2), Andreas Granqvist (4), Ludwig Augustinsson (6), Sebastian Larsson (7), Albin Ekdal (8), Marcus Berg (9), Emil Forsberg (10), Viktor Claesson (17), Pontus Jansson (18), Ola Toivonen (20).
South Korea: Cho Hyun-woo, Lee Yong, Jang Hyun-soo, Kim Young-gwon, Park Joo-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Ki Sung-yueng, Koo Ja-cheol, Hwang Hee-chan, Kim Shin-wook, Son Heung-min.
Full squad:
Sweden: Goalkeepers - Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson. Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson. Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz. Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin
South Korea: Goalkeepers - Jo Hyeon-Woo, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Gyu. Defenders - Oh Ban-Suk, Park Joo-Ho, Chul Hong, jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Min-Woo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Go Yo-Han, Lee Yong, Kim Young-Gwon, Yun Young-Sun. Midfielders - Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Jae-Sung, Ju Se-Jong, Moon Seon-Min, Lee Seung-Woo, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jung Woo-Young. Forwards - Hwang Hee-Chan, Son Heung-Min, Kim Shin-Wook