हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Uruguay's 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening match means beating Saudi Arabia would leave Uruguay with six points and allow them to book their place in the knockout phase.

FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
Courtesy: IANS

Moscow: The second match on Day 7 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees an encounter between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the second round of Group A match. This match is being held at Rostov Arena Stadium, Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

35 minute: The tempo of the match has gone down but Saudi Arabia hold most of the possession in the midfield. They are lacking quality in the final third. 

33 minute: Saudi Arabia are attacking desperately as they need to pull-off a win to stay alive in the tournament. 

30 minute: While Uruguay lead Saudi Arabia 1-0, Saudia Arabia look more dominating with 54 percent possession but they are giving away opportunities in the final-third. They need inspiration in the final third. 

28 minute: That was close! Saudi Arabia's Hatan misses the goal as he clouds the ball away from the Uruguay goal. MISS!

This Luis Suarez's 52nd International goal in his 100th match for Uruguay. 

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia 

23 minute: GOAL!!! Uruguay's Luis Suarez goes unmarked and nets the ball comfortably to open the scoreline for Uruguay. 

Possession 

Uruguay- 50

Saudi Arabia- 50

15 minute: Handball by Uruguay's Vecino near the Saudi Arabia penalty box. Free-kick to Saudi Arabia.    

13 minute: Uruguay's attempts a half-volley from the near post but the ball goes wide. 

10 minute: It has been a slow start by both the teams at the Rostov Arena. Saudi Arabia show character but lack quality up-front.

6 minute: Free-kick to Saudi Arabia. Good effort by Saudi Arabia's player but the defence deflects the ball to safety. 

2 minute: Luis Suarez attempts a shot on the Saudi Arabia goal but the ball is blocked by the defender. 

Kick-off

Lineups 

Uruguay XI: Muslera; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Varela; Sanchez, Vecino, Betancur, Rodriguez; Cavani, Suarez

Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais; Al-Burayk, Ali, Osama, Yasser, Otayf; Salman, Hatan, Jaiseer, Salem, Falhad

 
Experience will be the key when Uruguay look to seal their place in the last 16 of the World Cup against Saudi Arabia. Uruguay's 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening match means beating Saudi Arabia would leave Uruguay with six points and allow them to book their place in the knockout phase.
 
The Saudi players were strongly criticised for their performance in their 0-5 defeat to Russia in their opening match in the World Cup, with one top official accusing them of making "just 5 percent effort."
 
Uruguay full squad:
 
Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva
 
Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela
 
Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.
 
Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez
 
Saudi Arabia full squad:
 
Goalkeepers - Yasser Almosailem, Abdullah Almuaiouf, Mohammed Alowais
 
Defenders - Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Mansour Alharbi,Yasir Alshahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Othman
 
Midfielders - Salem Aldawsari, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmalek Alkhaibri, Hussain Almoqahwi, Yahia Alsherhri, Hatan Bahbir, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf
 
Forwards - Fahad Almuwallad, Mohamed Alsahlawi, Muhannad Asiri Carcela-Gonzalez

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Live updatesUruguaySaudi ArabiaFIFAfootballLuis Suarez

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close