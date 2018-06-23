हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Julieth Gonzalez Theran

FIFA World Cup 2018: Man apologises for kissing and groping reporter on live TV
Julieth Gonzalez Theran (Photo: Instagram)

A man who kissed and groped a television journalist during a live broadcast for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 has come out and issued a profuse apology.

A video of the incident was posted by the Colombian journalist working for a German channel - Deutsche Welle - on her social media account and it swiftly invited the ire the world over. In it, Julieth Gonzalez Theran is seen reporting live from the Russian city of Saransk when a man suddenly enters the frame, plants a kiss on her cheek while apparently groping her breast and leaves. Theran manages to finish the broadcast but her post later said she was quite taken aback.

 

 

While Theran did say that she could not locate the man after finishing the broadcast, the perpatrator of the offence revealed himself on Friday and issued his sincere apologies. "I offer you most profound apologies. I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock," said the man, who identified himself as a Russian football fan, in a video call to broadcaster Deutsche Welle. He further explained that he had had a bet with a friend that he could kiss a TV reporter on her cheek.

The man also explained that he thought he had held Theran's shoulder but he 'missed a little'.

Theran had received massive support from outraged people around the world who felt her dignity was compromised by the over-enthusiastic man. Moving beyond her gender, many also commented on how a professional journalist must be allowed to do his/her job without being victimised.

