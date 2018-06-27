हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 match updates: Sweden beat Mexico 3-0

While Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, snatching the top spot in Group F, Germany are out from the mega football tournament, failing to score even a single goal against South Korea 0-2.

Twitter/@miseleccionmx

Moscow: With the end of the last two Group F matches in FIFA World Cup 2018, both Sweden and Mexico qualify to the round of 16, knocking out defending champions Germany and South Korea. While Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, snatching the top spot in Group F, Germany are out from the mega football tournament, failing to score even a single goal against South Korea 0-2.

Follow the match updates:

Fulltime! Sweden 3-0 Mexico, Germany 0-2 South Korea

90+4 minute: South Korea hit the bar again, taking the goal count to 2 

90+2 minute: In the other Group F match, South Korea take lead while Germany are knocked out

4 stoppage minutes!

90 minute: Mexico earn a corner. Lozano fires from a distance, the ball goes over the bar

88 minute: Mexico substitution, O Peralta replaces M Layun

87 minute: Mikael Lustig gets Yellow card

85 minute: Miguel Layun booked with Yellow card

82 minute: Free-kick for Mexico. Carlos Vela targets into the defensive wall from a few yards away the Sweden penalty area

80 minute: Substitution for Sweden. O Hiljemark replaces A Ekdal

77 minute: The goalless Mexicans hope to make it to the round of 16 heavily depends on South Korea limiting Germany from scoring any goal in the other Group F match

74 minute: Oh no! Sweden scores the third goal but this time it is a freakish own goal by Mexico

70 minute: Free kick for Mexico. Good attempt but the ball goes wide on the right

67 minute: Substitution for Sweden. Marcus Berg replaced by Isaac Thelin 

65 minute: Substitution for Mexico. Marco Fabian replaces J Gallardo  on for Jesus Gallardo

62 minute: The Swedish scored another goal, all thanks to Andreas Granqvist

60 minute: Penalty for Sweden. Hector Moreno charged for a foul on Marcus Berg 

57 minute: Gustav Svensson replaces Seb Larsson after the latter suffers an injury

53 minute: Germany vs South Korea match is still goalless. As things stand, Sweden will be joint group winners along with Mexico as both their points stand at 6

50 minute: Goal! Sweden take the lead. Volleying past Ochoa, Augustinsson makes the first goal

47 minute: Moreno concedes a free kick inside the Mexican bar bur has been spotted doing so yet

45 minute: Mexico kickoff! Traditionally, the team have been strong in the second half. While Mexico still control their fate, anything can happen at any moment which may change the existing structure in Group F

Halftime! Mexico 0-0 Sweden, Germany 0-0 South Korea

45+2 minute: Marcus Berg launches a shot but it edge passes the bar and goes side-netting from a good angle

45 minute+1 minute: Granqvist makes a crucial interception

2 minutes of stoppage of time!

44 minute: Mexico last-minute attempt ahead of the halftime does not seem to be effective enough. A long throw by Mexico but it is comfortably countered by the Swedish goalkeeper

41 minute: Free kick for Sweden which they try to take advantage of, but no, it is not much of help

38 minute: Mexico just need a draw while Sweden is battling for survival

35 minute: In the other Group F match Germany and South Korea still remain goalless 

33 minute: Earning a corner didn't seem to help Sweden much. Mexico’s defence seems tight. Berg's header brilliantly saved by Guillermo Ochoa

31 minute: An excellent attack by Sweden but Mexican goalkeeper clears the ball which swings over the goal post 

29 minute: After reviewing, VAR decide a 'no penalty' for Sweden

26 minute: Sweden Sebastian gets a Yellow card

25 minute: A good save by the Mexican goalkeeper who climbs high to get hold of the ball

23 minute: Both teams are playing for a win and it has been a fast and entertaining encounter so far

20 minute: A free kick by Sweden. But an excellent interception by a Mexican player but shoots the ball from a long-range widening off the goal post

18 minute: Sweden launch a quick counter-attack. Forsberg has the Mexican goal inside but shoots way over the goal post

16 minute: Mexico make a good move. Swedish defence is caught napping but Carlos Vela shoots just wide

15 minute: Less possession but more threat from Sweden

13 minute: Sweden earns a corner. Marcus Berg tries to be spectacular with a bicycle kick but the ball drifts wide off the Mexican goal

10 minute: Free kick for Mexico. Olsen peppers Guardado takes a long shot and throws the ball towards the Sweden post

7 minute: Mexico have another close shave. Sweden's Emil Forsberg goes for the goal but Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa makes a spectacular role

4 minute: Sweden maintain pressure after Mexican goalkeeper handles the ball outside the penalty box

2 minute: Mexico survive a scare from the resulting free kick

1 minute: Jesus Daniel Gallardo gets a Yellow card right after 20 seconds into the match

kickoff! 

Lineups

Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Edson Alvarez, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo

Sweden XI: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen

Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group. A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.

Sweden, however, will not be a walkover. The team from northern Europe have a strong defence and are well organised in midfield. They gave the formidable Germans a tough time before Jimmy Durmaz conceded the foul that allowed Toni Kroos to score a dramatic late winner for the defending champions, which denied the Swedes a chance to cement the second spot in the group.

Sweden must win in order to make sure of a second round spot. In case of a draw or a loss, their chances will depend on whether South Korea manage to beat Germany in the other Group F match.

Mexico full squad:

Goalkeepers - Jesus Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera

Defenders - Edson Alvarez, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo

Midfielders - Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Rafael Marquez

Forwards - Javier Aquino, Jesus Manuel Corona, Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Vela

Sweden full squad:

Goalkeepers - Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson

Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson

Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz

Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin

Must Watch

