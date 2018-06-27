FIFA World Cup 2018 match updates: Sweden beat Mexico 3-0

Moscow: With the end of the last two Group F matches in FIFA World Cup 2018, both Sweden and Mexico qualify to the round of 16, knocking out defending champions Germany and South Korea. While Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, snatching the top spot in Group F, Germany are out from the mega football tournament, failing to score even a single goal against South Korea 0-2.
Follow the match updates:
Fulltime! Sweden 3-0 Mexico, Germany 0-2 South Korea
90+4 minute: South Korea hit the bar again, taking the goal count to 2
90+2 minute: In the other Group F match, South Korea take lead while Germany are knocked out
4 stoppage minutes!
90 minute: Mexico earn a corner. Lozano fires from a distance, the ball goes over the bar
88 minute: Mexico substitution, O Peralta replaces M Layun
87 minute: Mikael Lustig gets Yellow card
85 minute: Miguel Layun booked with Yellow card
82 minute: Free-kick for Mexico. Carlos Vela targets into the defensive wall from a few yards away the Sweden penalty area
80 minute: Substitution for Sweden. O Hiljemark replaces A Ekdal
77 minute: The goalless Mexicans hope to make it to the round of 16 heavily depends on South Korea limiting Germany from scoring any goal in the other Group F match
74 minute: Oh no! Sweden scores the third goal but this time it is a freakish own goal by Mexico
70 minute: Free kick for Mexico. Good attempt but the ball goes wide on the right
67 minute: Substitution for Sweden. Marcus Berg replaced by Isaac Thelin
65 minute: Substitution for Mexico. Marco Fabian replaces J Gallardo on for Jesus Gallardo
62 minute: The Swedish scored another goal, all thanks to Andreas Granqvist
60 minute: Penalty for Sweden. Hector Moreno charged for a foul on Marcus Berg
57 minute: Gustav Svensson replaces Seb Larsson after the latter suffers an injury
53 minute: Germany vs South Korea match is still goalless. As things stand, Sweden will be joint group winners along with Mexico as both their points stand at 6
50 minute: Goal! Sweden take the lead. Volleying past Ochoa, Augustinsson makes the first goal
47 minute: Moreno concedes a free kick inside the Mexican bar bur has been spotted doing so yet
45 minute: Mexico kickoff! Traditionally, the team have been strong in the second half. While Mexico still control their fate, anything can happen at any moment which may change the existing structure in Group F
Halftime! Mexico 0-0 Sweden, Germany 0-0 South Korea
45+2 minute: Marcus Berg launches a shot but it edge passes the bar and goes side-netting from a good angle
45 minute+1 minute: Granqvist makes a crucial interception
2 minutes of stoppage of time!
44 minute: Mexico last-minute attempt ahead of the halftime does not seem to be effective enough. A long throw by Mexico but it is comfortably countered by the Swedish goalkeeper
41 minute: Free kick for Sweden which they try to take advantage of, but no, it is not much of help
38 minute: Mexico just need a draw while Sweden is battling for survival
35 minute: In the other Group F match Germany and South Korea still remain goalless
33 minute: Earning a corner didn't seem to help Sweden much. Mexico’s defence seems tight. Berg's header brilliantly saved by Guillermo Ochoa
31 minute: An excellent attack by Sweden but Mexican goalkeeper clears the ball which swings over the goal post
29 minute: After reviewing, VAR decide a 'no penalty' for Sweden
26 minute: Sweden Sebastian gets a Yellow card
25 minute: A good save by the Mexican goalkeeper who climbs high to get hold of the ball
23 minute: Both teams are playing for a win and it has been a fast and entertaining encounter so far
20 minute: A free kick by Sweden. But an excellent interception by a Mexican player but shoots the ball from a long-range widening off the goal post
18 minute: Sweden launch a quick counter-attack. Forsberg has the Mexican goal inside but shoots way over the goal post
16 minute: Mexico make a good move. Swedish defence is caught napping but Carlos Vela shoots just wide
15 minute: Less possession but more threat from Sweden
13 minute: Sweden earns a corner. Marcus Berg tries to be spectacular with a bicycle kick but the ball drifts wide off the Mexican goal
10 minute: Free kick for Mexico. Olsen peppers Guardado takes a long shot and throws the ball towards the Sweden post
7 minute: Mexico have another close shave. Sweden's Emil Forsberg goes for the goal but Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa makes a spectacular role
4 minute: Sweden maintain pressure after Mexican goalkeeper handles the ball outside the penalty box
2 minute: Mexico survive a scare from the resulting free kick
1 minute: Jesus Daniel Gallardo gets a Yellow card right after 20 seconds into the match
kickoff!
Lineups
Mexico XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Edson Alvarez, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo
Sweden XI: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Ola Toivonen
Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group. A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.
Sweden, however, will not be a walkover. The team from northern Europe have a strong defence and are well organised in midfield. They gave the formidable Germans a tough time before Jimmy Durmaz conceded the foul that allowed Toni Kroos to score a dramatic late winner for the defending champions, which denied the Swedes a chance to cement the second spot in the group.
Sweden must win in order to make sure of a second round spot. In case of a draw or a loss, their chances will depend on whether South Korea manage to beat Germany in the other Group F match.
Mexico full squad:
Goalkeepers - Jesus Corona, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera
Defenders - Edson Alvarez, Hugo Ayala, Jesus Gallardo, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo
Midfielders - Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Rafael Marquez
Forwards - Javier Aquino, Jesus Manuel Corona, Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Vela
Sweden full squad:
Goalkeepers - Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson
Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson
Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz
Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin