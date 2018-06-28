हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexican fans celebrate at South Korean embassy in Mexico City after Germany exit

Twitterati shared videos of the merry-making moments by both the Mexicans and South Koreans. The Mexican supporters chanted 'Korea, brother, you are now Mexican' after their FIFA World Cup 2018 matches.

Twitter photo

Moscow: Soon after Germany's elimination from FIFA World Cup 2018, Mexican fans arrived at the South Korean embassy in Mexico City to jointly celebrate the defending champions' dramatic exit from the tournament. South Korea stole a historic 2-0 victory over Germany at Kazan Arena Stadium on Wednesday to send the defending champions back home while Mexico advanced to the knockout stage.

Twitterati shared videos of the merry-making moments by both the Mexicans and South Koreans. The Mexican supporters chanted 'Korea, brother, you are now Mexican'.

Another tweet read, "That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier."

A Twitter user even shared scenes inside a Mexican office where they are seen lifting a Korean man on their shoulders and celebrating to their fullest.

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup, for the first time since 1938, after two late goals by Kim Young-Gwon and Son Heung-Min. South Korea become the first Asian team to beat Germany in a World Cup match. The jinx stands, once again a defending champion fails to get past the group stages for the fourth time in five World Cups. 

On the other hand, German fans responded with shock and dismay after the national team's humiliating loss.

