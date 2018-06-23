हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico captain Andres Guardado says win against Germany is only a start

Both Andres Guardado and Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio acknowledged that expectations for the team have grown as a result of the triumph over Germany.

Mexico captain Andres Guardado speaks during a press conference in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Friday, June 22. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Rostov, Russia: Mexico captain Andres Guardado said on Friday that El Tri's stunning 1-0 upset of defending champions Germany in their 2018 World Cup opener will mean nothing if the team doesn't carry the same attitude into the rest of the games.

The win brought "three very valuable points, but that doesn't mean we're through to the round of 16. We cannot relax and sit back. We can't think of a victory over Germany as having more value," he told a press conference at Rostov Arena.

"It will serve no purpose unless we go onto the pitch with the same attitude as we did before the match against them," the Real Betis player said ahead of Mexico's match here on Saturday against South Korea.

Both Guardado and Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio acknowledged that expectations for the team have grown as a result of the triumph over Germany.

"In my view, it's true that our victory against Germany has given us perhaps a greater degree of responsibility and we have to keep playing as well as we did and we have to have the same mindset as well," the captain said.

Mexico currently shares the lead in Group F with Sweden, who defeated South Korea 1-0 in their opening match.

Germany and Sweden will face off on Saturday following the Mexico-South Korea match.

