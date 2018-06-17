हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Nacho Fernandez highlights Spain's ability to overcome the challenges of new coach Fernando Hierro

The Spanish soccer federation fired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday after Lopetegui was appointed as Real Madrid's new head coach and hired Fernando Hierro, as the new head coach.

Spain's player Nacho attends a press conference in Krasnodar, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Krasnodar, Russia: Spain's defender Nacho Fernandez on Saturday highlighted the fact that La Roja was able to overcome the challenge of changing head coaches ahead of playing to a 3-3 draw against Portugal in their 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.

The Spanish soccer federation fired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday with just two days to go before Spain's first World Cup match after Lopetegui was appointed as Real Madrid's new head coach; the federation then hired La Roja's sporting manager, Fernando Hierro, as the new head coach.

"We had a tough week. The team showed character and strength during very tough moments. We are happy with that. We showed we are here," he said.

"It's a positive draw. The team gained confidence.... (We) regained playing style, on the field, we felt very comfortable, especially during the second half," Nacho added.

Nacho regarded the transitional process was easy as Hierro has extensive experience as an international and national Spanish player, "We are proud to have him with us."

