FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Need a positive result against Brazil to stay alive, says Costa Rica's captain Bryan Ruiz

Although he admitted the odds were not in his team's favor, Ruiz said there was still a chance to qualify.

Costa Rican player Bryan Ruiz attends a press conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

St. Petersburg: Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz on Thursday said his team needed a good result against Brazil in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup clash to stay alive in the tournament.

Costa Rica is in the last place in Group E, with no points, after being beaten 1-0 by Serbia in Los Ticos' debut match.

"While we still have the chance, we dream of qualifying (for the knockout stage), tomorrow is decisive and for that, we have 90 minutes to get (a positive) result and to stay alive," Ruiz said in a press conference on the eve of the match.

"The options were shortened after the defeat against Serbia, this is obvious, but they are not totally gone. Tomorrow is a key match for that, we need to win the match to have the possibilities to advance," Ruiz said.

The Costa Rica captain said his team was motivated to play five-time world champion Brazil with what is at stake for both teams.

Brazil also badly needs to win the match against Costa Rica as the Canarinho had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opener.

