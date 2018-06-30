हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar most talked about player on Twitter

Moscow: Brazil superstar Neymar Junior was the most talked about player on Twitter globally while Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo was the most talked about player in India during the group stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018.

With the group stage now over, micro-blogging website Twitter has compiled metrics and visualizations that illustrate how the conversation has unfolded on the platform since the mega carnival started.

Neymar, the most mentioned player so far on Twitter, was followed by Argentina`s Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Brazil`s Philippe Coutinho, Spain`s Diego Costa and Germany`s Toni Cross complete the top six of the most mentioned player list.

Apart from the players, the Group E tie between Brazil and Costa Rica saw the most conversation on Twitter during the Group Stage. 

 

