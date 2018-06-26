हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 preview: Argentina in do or die battle against Nigeria

For Argentina, a win is a sure-shot entry to the next round. A draw makes life easier. A loss could possibly mean a one-way ticket back home.

FIFA World Cup 2018 preview: Argentina in do or die battle against Nigeria
pic courtesy: Twitter@Argentina

St. Petersburg: Lionel Messi's Argentina, languishing at the bottom of their group, will know that anything less than a win against Nigeria will knock them out of the FIFA World Cup, when the two sides meet in a Group D clash here on Tuesday.

Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in their last game and will fancy their chances against a low-key Argentina, who suffered a shock 0-3 thrashing by Croatia.

The pair have met five times in six World Cups.

A win against Argentina will guarantee Nigeria a place in the second round.

A draw may also be enough even if Iceland beat already-qualified Croatia, depending on goal difference.

For Argentina, they must beat Nigeria and also hope Iceland do not win against Croatia, as that could send them home again depending on goal difference.

Messi and Co. will have to improve by leaps and bounds to harbour any chance on Tuesday.

Messi, who turned 31 on Sunday, has looked undercooked in both games, been largely crowded off the ball and his penalty miss against Iceland was horrible to say the least. Against Croatia, the FC Barcelona talisman was anonymous.

"The team is lost," former Argentina international and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said in a leaked audio.

"What's happening to the team right now is what has happened to Argentina in these last four disgraceful years: anarchy, no leadership from the players, coaches or directors," he added.

Argentina full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/NED), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR)Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/CHN), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG)

Nigeria full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor/TUR), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton/ENG) Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Bruges/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG)

