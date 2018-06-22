हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The second match for Friday will see Tiny Iceland competing against Nigeria in FIFA World Cup Group D match.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Iceland's first FIFA World Cup appearance got off to a rousing start when the team held Argentina to a draw. The Nigerians though are coming from the back of a defeat.

With a population of around 350,000, Iceland is the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup.

Iceland won't be changing their strategy much when they play Nigeria in their FIFA World Cup Group D`s second game on Friday.

Both the teams will face each other at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, at 8.30 pm. Watch live streaming of Iceland vs Nigeria match on SonyTen sports channel.

Iceland's opening game of the tournament saw them hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw to give Heimar Hallgrimsson`s side a fighting chance of reaching the last 16. But to do that they realistically need to beat a Nigeria side which is disappointed in their first game when they lost 0-2 to Croatia.

Indeed, they had less than 30 percent possession when they beat England in France in 2016 and drew against Argentina in Moscow five days ago.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018IcelandNigeria

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close