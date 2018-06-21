हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: No one prouder than Lionel Messi to captain national team, Croatia's Ivan Rakitic says

Rakitic said it was important for the Croatian national team to work together to stop Messi, who in the first match against Iceland despite a missed penalty had nine shots on goal.

FIFA World Cup 2018: No one prouder than Lionel Messi to captain national team, Croatia&#039;s Ivan Rakitic says
Croatia's player Ivan Rakitic attends a press conference in Nihzny Novgorod, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Croatian soccer star Ivan Rakitic on Wednesday defended his Barcelona teammate - and next opponent in the 2018 FIFA World Cup - Lionel Messi, stressing that no one is more proud than the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner to captain La Albiceleste on the soccer pitch.

Rakitic defended Messi's commitment to his international matches after Messi was heavily criticized for failing to score a penalty shot during Argentina's debut match which ended in a surprising draw against World Cup newcomer Iceland.

Rakitic is set to face his Barça teammate on Thursday, something the Croatian star said he considered an honor.

The 30-year-old midfielder said it was important for the Croatian national team to work together to stop Messi, who in the first match against Iceland - despite a missed penalty - had nine shots on goal.

Rakitic also revealed that he had not spoken to Messi during the World Cup because it was important to stay focused on how to best beat the Argentines.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018Ivan RakiticCroatiaLionel MessiArgentina

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close