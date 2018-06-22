हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panama's Luis Ovalle says Los Canaleros ready to take on England

"We are ready and keen on playing like everybody else. We are going to give our best in the match against England," Ovalle said. 

Panama's player Luis Ovalle attends a press conference at the Sport School of Olympics in Saransk, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Saransk, Russia: Panama's defender Luis Ovalle on Thursday said that Panama is ready to go through their second 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with England.

CD Olimpia left-back said that Panama showed good performance in its 2018 World Cup debut against Belgium, which ended with Belgium's victory 3-0.

"Being our first World Cup makes it normal (for England) to see us in a certain way. But on the pitch millions do not play; we are 11 against 11 and everything is possible," Ovalle said in a press conference ahead of England's clash set for next Sunday.

"We are ready and keen on playing like everybody else. We are going to give our best in the match against England," he added.

Belgium and England lead Group G with three points each, while Tunisia and Panama have zero points so far.

