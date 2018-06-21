हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru holds final training before crucial game against France

Coach Ricardo Gareca of Argentina led the practice at Ermak stadium, one of the training camps assigned to World Cup teams in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Moscow: Peru's national team on Wednesday held a final training session on the eve of their crucial match against France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Two players trained separately from the squad: winger Andre Carrillo and defender Renato Tapia, who was knocked to the ground after taking a sharp blow to the head during Peru's 1-0 loss to Denmark in their opening Group C match on June 16.

Coach Ricardo Gareca of Argentina led the practice at Ermak stadium, one of the training camps assigned to World Cup teams in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the easternmost venue of this year's tournament.

Peru is to face France on Thursday at the Ekaterinburg Arena, followed by Australia on June 26.

