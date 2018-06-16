हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness four matches - France vs Australia (Group C), Argentina vs Iceland (Group D), Peru vs Denmark (Group C) and Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D).

Victory over Peru in their World Cup opener is critical to Denmark's chances of progressing to the knockout stages and they are treating the Group C match as the most important of their campaign, coach Age Hareide said on Friday.

Victory over Peru in their World Cup opener is critical to Denmark's chances of progressing to the knockout stages and they are treating the Group C match as the most important of their campaign, coach Age Hareide said on Friday.

Squads:

Peru: Gallese; Trauco, Ramos, Rodriguez, Advincula; Yotun, Tapia; Flores, Cueva, Carillo; Farfan, Corzo, Santamaria, Araujo, Hurtado, Guerrero, Ruidiaz, Caceda, Polo, Cartagena, Carvallo, Loyola, Aquino

Denmark: Schmeichel; Stryger, Christensen, Kjaer, Dalsgaard; Delaney, Kvist; Sisto, Eriksen, Poulsen; Jorgensen, Khron-Dehli, Vestergaard, Knudsen, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Zanka, Fischer, Lossl, Lerager, Schone, Cornelius, Ronnow  

 

With France, the firm favourites to progress as group winners, Saturday's match could be decisive for Peru and Denmark in the battle for second place.

The match, which will commence from 9:30 pm on Saturday, is played at Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

