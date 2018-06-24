हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru's Jefferson Farfan sent to hospital with head trauma incurred during training

The player hit one of the Peruvian team's goalkeepers and was knocked unconscious during Saturday morning training at the Khimki Stadium in the Russian capital. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru&#039;s Jefferson Farfan sent to hospital with head trauma incurred during training
Jefferson Farfan of Peru reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. France won 1-0.EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Moscow: Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan suffered a head injury during a training session and was admitted to a clinic in Moscow, where he spent the night, but the tests he has undergone are "favorable", the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said on Saturday.

"Our national player Jefferson Farfan (collided) with a goalkeeper. He suffered a traumatic brain injury," the FPF statement says.

The player hit one of the Peruvian team's goalkeepers and was knocked unconscious during Saturday morning training at the Khimki Stadium in the Russian capital, the Peruvian team's usual venue since the start of the World Cup in Russia.

Following the appropriate protocols in this type of situation, the player was taken to the hospital assigned by FIFA to Peru, he regained consciousness and underwent all the relevant medical examinations, according to the FPF.

The doctor of the selection, Julio Segura assured that "the results have been favorable for the player", but added that "Following medical advice, he will remain in hospital."

Peru can't progress to the next stage of the World Cup after losing their first two games, but will still play against Australia in their final Group C match on Jun. 26. in Sochi.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupJefferson FarfanPeru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close