हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru's Wilder Cartagena, Luis Advincula believe win possible against France

Peru defender Advincula said he shared Cartagena's view that a win is possible against France's strong squad.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru&#039;s Wilder Cartagena, Luis Advincula believe win possible against France
Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Moscow: Peru midfielder Wilder Cartagena and defender Luis Advincula on Tuesday said their national team is capable beating France, ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Russia.

Peru, which competes in Group C along with Denmark and Australia, will face Les Bleus on Thursday.

"France is not impossible, nothing is impossible, we have good players, we are not more than anyone but not less," the midfielder said. "We're going to work hard."

Cartagena, who was a substitute in Peru's 1-0 loss to Denmark in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup, may appear against France due to physical problems suffered by fellow midfielder Renato Tapia.

Cartagena stressed that he was keen to play but also hopes Tapia can recover, adding that the final decision rests with coach Ricardo Gareca.

Peru defender Advincula said he shared Cartagena's view that a win is possible against France's strong squad.

"It's going to be a tough match, we all know the quality they have, but we are eleven against eleven," the defender said. "There are no favorites in this World Cup, it's been shown."

Advincula added that he was confident Peru has what it takes to advance to the round of 16.

France is in first place in Group C after defeating Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Peru vs FranceWilder CartagenaLuis AdvinculaDenmarkAustraliaLes BleusRicardo GarecaMoscow

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close