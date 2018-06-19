FIFA World Cup 2018: Points tables

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
While all the 32 nations are eyeing the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, the main contest is likely to be between defending champion Germany, five-time winner Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal and France.

FIFA World Cup 2018: The world's biggest football tournament FIFA World Cup 2018 has kicked off in Russia on June 14. As many as 32 teams, who have been divided into eight groups, have participated in the month-long tournament. A total of 64 matches has been scheduled which will be played across 12 venues in the country.

The teams coming first and second in each group will qualify for the knockout stage. The knockout stages include the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals), quarterfinals, semifinals and the final on July 15 in Luzhniki Stadium which is the largest FIFA World Cup 2018 venue with 81,000 seats. Germany are the defending champions and they have been clubbed in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea. The runners-up of FIFA World Cup 2014, which was held in Brazil, Argentina are in Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Following are points tables of the 8 groups:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

 
Group A Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group B Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group C Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group D Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group E Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group F Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group G Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Group H Points Table
Team Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

There are 23 players in the final team announced by each nation. While all the 32 nations are eyeing the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, the main contest is likely to be between defending champion Germany, five-time winner Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal and France.

