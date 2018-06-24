हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland vs Columbia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Poland will face Columbia for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H match at 11.30pm.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Kazan, Russia: Poland and Columbia will be playing a crucial match against each other here on Sunday. 

Poland are still "angry" about their shock defeat in the World Cup opener against Senegal and their rancour will propel them to victory against Colombia, coach Adam Nawalka said on Saturday.

Both the teams, who are yet to open their account in the points table, will have to outperform each other to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

The third match for Sunday will start at 11.30 pm at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia. 

Watch live streaming of Poland vs Columbia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

The eighth-ranked Poles are desperate for a result in the Group H clash in Kazan on Sunday, having given up two goals from terrible defensive errors to lose 2-1 to the African side.

"We are expecting a very difficult match, a very intensive match," Nawalka told reporters through a translator at the pre-match media conference at Kazan Arena.

Ten-man Colombia lost 2-1 to Japan in another first-round shock but the South Americans could be bolstered by the return of danger man James Rodriguez to the starting side after the playmaker started on the bench against the Blue Samurai while recovering from a muscle injury.

