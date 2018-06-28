हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal squad trains ahead of game against Uruguay

Portugal's national team had their training section at the base camp on the outskirts of Moscow.

Portugal's national team player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) in action during the training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOV

Moscow: Portugal's national team on Thursday went through a training session in preparation for their 2018 FIFA World Cup second-round match against Uruguay.

Midfielder William Carvalho, who played all three Group B games against Spain, Morocco, and Iran, missed the practice led by head coach Fernando Santos with a slight muscle injury that should not force him out of Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, left-back Raphael Guerreiro and right-wing Gelson Martins exercised along with the rest of the squad at the team's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow after they recovered from their muscle problems.

Portugal is due to face Uruguay on Saturday - the opening day of the knockout round - in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in southeast Russia.

