हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Iran live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Portugal will face Iran in their final match for opening round at Mordovia Arena.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Iran live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Saransk, Russia: Portugal lead over Iran by just one point and the latter's primary objective will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring when they face off in a Group B tie of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Mordovia Arena here on Monday. Both the teams will face each other at Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia, at 11.30 pm.

Iran, Asia`s number one team, benefited from a late own goal by Morocco to get their World Cup off to a winning start in Saint Petersburg before losing 0-1 to Spain in a hard-fought battle.

Watch live streaming of Portugal vs Iran match on Sony Ten sports channel.

So far, Portugal`s all four goals in the tournament have come through Ronaldo and the Europeans will once again rely heavily on the talismanic striker if they want to make it to the second round.

Iran have so far been impressive in defence and their defenders will have to once again come out with spirit to restrict Ronaldo from scoring.

Overall, a draw for Portugal will be enough to lift them to the next round while Iran need nothing less than a win to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018PortugalCristiano RonaldoIranPortugal vs Iran

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close