हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The Day 7 of the world’s biggest sports extravaganza - FIFA World Cup 2018 - will witness six teams locking horns with each other. The three matches scheduled for Wednesday are - Portugal vs Morocco (Group B), Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A) and Iran vs Spain (Group B).

FIFA World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Photo Courtesy: Royal Moroccan Football Federation Facebook Page

MOSCOW: The Day 7 of the world’s biggest sports extravaganza - FIFA World Cup 2018 - will witness six teams locking horns with each other. The three matches scheduled for Wednesday are - Portugal vs Morocco (Group B), Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A) and Iran vs Spain (Group B).

The first match on June 20 will see an encounter between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The match will kick start at 5.30 pm. Watch live streaming of Portugal vs Morocco match on SonyTen sports channel.

Smarting after a last-gasp defeat to Iran, Morocco will have to deal with the peerless might of Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will attempt to follow up his World Cup opening game heroics when the two sides meet for a Group B clash.

Five-time World Player of the Year Ronaldo grabbed a hat-rick as European champions Portugal snatched a 3-3 draw against Spain in a heavyweight showdown in Sochi.

It was Ronaldo’s 51st career treble and the 51st in the tournament’s history, as the Real Madrid superstar became just the fourth player to score in four World Cups. In hot form, Ronaldo will once again look to continue his magic at the Luzhniki Stadium and haul Portugal into the last 16.

Portugal full squad:

Goalkeepers - Rui Patricio, Beto, Anthony Lopes. Defenders - Cedric Soares, Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui. Midfielders - Joao Moutinho, Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva. Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma, Goncalo Guedez, Andre Silva, Gelson Martins

Morocco full squad:

Goalkeepers - Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti, Mounir El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou. Defenders - Medhi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Manuel Da Costa, Badr Benoun, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl. Midfielders - Mbark Boussoufa, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit. Forwards - Khalid Boutaib, Aziz Bouhaddouz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Nordin Amrabat, Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Live streamingPortugalMorocco

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close