FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal's Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro miss practice ahead of the clash with Iran

Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho caught flu, while Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro has sustained a leg injury.

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Moscow: Portugal Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro on Friday were the only two players missing from their national team's training session held at Kratovo training camp near the Russian capital in preparation for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Iran.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, defenders Ruben Dias, Pepe and Cedric Soares and midfielders Manuel Fernandes and Goncalo Guedes took part in the session led by head coach Fernando Santos, as documented by an Efe-EPA journalist.

Portugal drew 3-3 against Spain in their opening match last Friday and won 1-0 over Morocco in the Group B second match on Wednesday.

The Quinas are set to play Iran at Mordovia Arena in the Russian city of Saransk on Monday.

Portugal and Spain lead Group B with four points each, followed by Iran with three and Morocco with zero points so far. 

