FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov downplays loss to Uruguay, hopes to do better in knockout round

The coach said that he was satisfied with his players' performance, despite the fact that defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off after 36 minutes into the match.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A soccer match between Uruguay and Russia, in Samara, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Samara, Russia: Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov on Monday downplayed his side's 3-0 out by Uruguay in the final Group A match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying he hoped his team would do better in the knockout round, where they will have no choice but to win.

After Monday's defeat, Russia finished runner-up in Group A, advancing to the last 16 round to face the Group B winner.

"It is better to suffer a 3-0 loss today than in the next game (of the last 16 round)," he said, adding "We are going to make use of this experience."

The coach explained that he was satisfied with his players' performance, despite the fact that defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off after 36 minutes into the match.

He pointed out that the team played better in the second half and even had a chance to score. Cherchesov said he is confident his team will bounce back after Monday's poor result, adding that Russia always looks for victory.

