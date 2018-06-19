हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev looking to beat Egypt, even if Mohamad Salah plays

Mohamad Salah missed Egypt's 1-0 loss to Uruguay in their first Group A match of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during UEFA Champions League.

Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev arrives on the official press conference at the St. Petersburg stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Russia goalkeeper and captain Igor Akinfeev said on Monday that his national team is looking to overcome Egypt in their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash, even if injured Liverpool star Mohamad Salah plays in the game as expected.

Salah missed Egypt's 1-0 loss to Uruguay in their first Group A match of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 26.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's match against the Pharaohs, Akinfeev stressed that the Russian team was feeling positive and confident, especially after their 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia in the tournament's opening match.

However, the CSKA Moscow goalkeeper did admit that playing in the World Cup takes some getting used to, especially as a keeper.

