FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia train to face Croatia in quarterfinal

Russia's national team trained on Wednesday at their base camp near Moscow, just days away from their highly-anticipated clash with Croatia in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Moscow: Russia's national team trained on Wednesday at their base camp near Moscow, just days away from their highly-anticipated clash with Croatia in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia knocked out Spain in its last-16 match on July 1, winning the penalty shootout 4-3 after a 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of play.

Head coach Stanislav Cherchesov led the training, which included goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, defenders Igor Smolnikov and Mario Fernandes, midfielders Aleksandr Samedov and Denis Cheryshev, and forward Artem Dzyuba, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

On Saturday, Russia is set to take on Croatia at Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

