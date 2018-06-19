हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The third match of the day between Russia and Egypt is to be venued at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg. The match will begin at 11.30 pm, on Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Egypt live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

MOSCOW: MOSCOW: The Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness six teams squaring off with each other. The three matches scheduled for Tuesday are - Colombia vs Japan (Group H), Poland vs Senegal (Group H) and Russia vs Egypt (Group A).

The third match of the day between Russia and Egypt is to be venued at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg. The match will begin at 11.30 pm, on Tuesday.

Watch live streaming of Russia vs Egypt match on Sony10

Hosts Russia will be eyeing to seal their berth for the knockout stage when they face Egypt, who will be bolstered by the return of star forward Mohamed Salah, in their second Group A game here on Tuesday. Russia will be high on confidence after hammering Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening game in Moscow on Thursday. 

Egypt, on the other hand, suffered a 0-1 loss to Uruguay in the absence of Salah on Friday. However, Salah has been declared 100 per cent fit by Egypt's team doctor which will be a major relief for the team management.

Russia currently tops Group A charts on goal difference ahead of Uruguay while Egypt are placed third and another defeat for the North African nation will force them for an early exit from the mega event. Egypt are strengthened by Salah's return while Russia will be weakened by the absence of creative midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who suffered injury in the opening game.

Russia full squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge/BEL), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg), Yury Zhirkov (Zenit St Petersburg), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow, Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal/ESP)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)

Egypt full squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018FIFARussiaEgypt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close