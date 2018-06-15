हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia players to be penalised for 0-5 rout by Russia

The Chairman of the General Sport Authority, Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, has said that the final result of the match did not reflect well on how much the team had trained for the match and the World Cup.

Moscow: Members of Saudi Arabia's national football team will face a disciplinary penalty for their crushing defeat by Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.

"We are very disappointed by the defeat," Saudi Football Federation chief Adel Ezzat was quoted as saying by the Al-Youm Assabaa newspaper, reports Tass news agency.

"This result is totally unsatisfactory because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness.

"Several players will face a penalty - goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi," he added.

The Chairman of the General Sport Authority, Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, described the game as a "total fiasco" in a video address, posted on his Twitter page.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital Moscow between hosts Russia and the national team from Saudi Arabia, which Russia won 5-0.

In its next game, Saudi Arabia is facing Uruguay in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 20.

