हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Saudi Arabia and Egypt will face each other at Volgograd Arena on Sunday. 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@SaudiNT

Volgograd, Russia: Egypt and Saudi Arabia will aim to exit the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win when they meet in their final Group A match here on Monday. Both the teams have lost their opening two matches and they have no chance of advancing to next stage and are playing for pride.
 
The match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt will start at 11.30 pm at Volgograd Arena. 

Watch live streaming of Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match on Sony Ten sports channel.

With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far.

Salah`s presence in Egypt`s second group match against Russia failed to lift the seven-time African champions as they crashed to a 1-3 defeat.

Saudis were thrashed 0-5 by hosts Russia in the tournament opener, which prompted authorities back home to call for punishments and sanctions against the players.

The Saudis displayed markedly better in their second match before conceding a narrow 0-1 loss to Uruguay.

(with Agency inputs)

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018Saudi ArabiaEgyptMohamed Salah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close