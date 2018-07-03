हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on July 3: Sweden vs Switzerland; Colombia vs England

The winners of the two matches will play against each other in the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal on July 7 (Saturday) at Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Photo Credit: EFE-EPA

The last of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) matches will be played on July 3 to determine the final two teams for the quarterfinals. In the first match of the day, Group F winner  Sweden take on Switzerland, who came runner-up in Group E at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sweden marched into the last 16 defeating South Korea and Mexico by a margin of 1-0 and 3-0 respectively. Their only loss in the group stages came against four-time World Cup winner Germany. On the other hand, Switzerland managed to get into the Round of 16 with one win and two draws in the group stages. They surprisingly held Brazil to a 1-1 draw before defeating Serbia 2-1 and then again drew 2-2 with Costa Rica.

The second match of the day will see Group H winner Colombia face Group G runner-up England to decide the last quarterfinalist of the football extravaganza. Colombia started off on a poor note, losing to Japan 1-2 but came back strongly to rout Poland 3-0 and went on to top the group defeating Senegal 1-0.

England showed that they are a serious contender for the FIFA World Cup winning their first two group matches against Tunisia and Panama by a margin of 2-1 and 6-1 respectively. But they lost their final match to Group G winner Belgium 0-1.

Tuesday, 3 July
Sweden (Group F winner) vs Switzerland (Group E runner-up)
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 7:30 pm

Colombia (Group H winner) vs England (Group G runner-up)
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 11:30 pm

