हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 21, Day 8

While Denmark and France are aiming for the top spot in Group C, the Group D clash will witness two-time World Cup winners Argentina take on the dangerous Croatians.

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 21, Day 8
Photo Credit: Reuters

The three matches scheduled for Day 8 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see teams in Group C and Group D in action. While Denmark and France are aiming for the top spot in Group C, the Group D clash will witness two-time World Cup winners Argentina take on the dangerous Croatians.

France beat Australia 2-1 and Denmark opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Peru while Lionel Messi-led Argentina were held by a spirited Iceland to a 1-1 draw. Croatia are the current Group D leaders by virtue of their 2-0 victory over Nigeria. 

Schedule for Thursday, 21 June

Denmark vs Australia (Group C)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 5:30 pm

France vs Peru (Group C)
Venue: Ekaterinburg Arnea, Ekaterinburg
Time: 8:30 pm

Argentina vs Croatia (Group D)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 11:30 pm

While Australia and Peru need to win their matches against Denmark and France respectively to stay alive in the tournament, Argentina will be looking to secure three points against Croatia, who know that a win against the mighty South Americans will assure them of the top spot on Group D.

Denmark have not faced defeat in their last 16 matches and have also managed to keep a clean slate in the last five. Argentina will be hoping that Messi comes out firing on all cylinders after having missed a penalty against Iceland. A loss will mean elimination for Argentina, who last suffered the ignominy of not progressing beyond the group stages in FIFA World Cup 2002.

Argentina and Croatia have met in a World Cup match only once in 1998 where the South Americans came out on top by a margin of 1-0.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World Cup ScheduleFIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close